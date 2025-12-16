Mariah The Scientist Stars In New Urban Decay Campaign

Source: Bennett Raglin / Getty

Mariah The Scientist Brings Her Signature Cool to New Urban Decay Campaign

Mariah The Scientist is stepping into a new lane and it fits her perfectly.

She’s starring in a brand-new campaign for Urban Decay, adding beauty brand ambassador to a growing list of creative wins.

Known for her soft glam aesthetic, emotional transparency, and effortless cool, Mariah feels like a natural match for a brand that has always leaned into individuality and self-expression.

Urban Decay has long positioned itself at the intersection of bold beauty and authenticity, making Mariah an intentional choice for the campaign.

Love Entertainment? Get more! Join the 106.7 WTLC Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Her artistry has always been rooted in honesty and whether she’s unpacking heartbreak, growth, or self-reflection through her music. That same energy carries into the visuals of the ad.

The campaign highlights Mariah’s understated yet striking look, proving that confidence doesn’t have to be loud to be powerful.

This partnership marks another major moment in Mariah The Scientist’s evolution beyond music.

As artists continue to expand their influence into fashion, beauty, and lifestyle spaces, collaborations like this show how personal branding can translate across industries.

For Urban Decay, aligning with Mariah signals a shift toward a new generation of creatives who value emotion, edge, and authenticity over perfection.

What makes this campaign resonate is that Mariah isn’t just modeling products—she represents a mindset.

Fans have praised the ad for capturing her natural essence while still staying true to Urban Decay’s bold roots.

It’s a reminder that beauty branding works best when it reflects real personality, not just polished visuals.

With this campaign now live, Mariah The Scientist continues to prove that her influence stretches far beyond the mic.

RELATED: 15 Sexy Photos of Mariah the Scientist You Must See