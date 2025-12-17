Source: Victoria McGraw @victoriasaidit / Radio 1 Digital

Lizzo Scores Legal Win as Dancers Abandon Fat-Shaming Allegations

Lizzo has won a legal victory as three former backup dancers dropped their fat-shaming claims against her. However, other allegations, including sexual harassment and fostering a hostile work environment, are still active and may proceed to trial. The lawsuit, filed in 2023, accused Lizzo of sexual harassment and creating a hostile work environment during her Special Tour. Despite the dismissal of the fat-shaming claims, the lawsuit is ongoing, with more serious allegations still being contested. Lizzo’s legal team argues that group outings to adult entertainment shows were part of the singer’s creative process, while the dancers’ attorney disputes the connection to Lizzo’s music or performance. Source: https://www.musictimes.com/articles/110669/20251213/lizzo-scores-legal-win-dancers-abandon-fat-shaming-allegations.htm