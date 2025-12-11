Source: Samir Hussein / Getty

Mariah Carey Christmas Special Livestream from Vegas Coming

Mariah Carey will be streaming her final ‘Here For It All Holiday Special’ residency show live on TikTok LIVE and Apple Music on December 13. The concert will feature holiday classics and songs from her new album, Here For It All. The performance will take place at Dolby Live at Park MGM in Las Vegas at 8PM PST, 11PM EST. Apple Music subscribers can watch the show on-demand after the live broadcast. Source: https://www.960theref.com/entertainment/queen-christmas-goes-live-mariah-carey-will-stream-her-final-vegas-holiday-show/3Q6IWJ6AVJGB5EARNFN65WERVM