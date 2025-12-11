Source: Nia Noelle / @Nia_Noelle

Fan tries to troll Busta Rhymes, almost got more than he bargained for

A fan tried to troll Busta Rhymes at Art Basel by mistaking him for Tracy Morgan but quickly backtracked when confronted. Busta showed patience and grace towards the fan. However, the situation escalated when another man tried to take a picture with him. The tension between Busta and the man escalated. Both parties engaged in a heated exchange in front of a crowd of onlookers. Despite the confrontation, no one was hurt. The incident was captured on camera for viral entertainment. Source: https://allhiphop.com/rumors/busta-rhymes-crashes-out-man-wanted-picture/