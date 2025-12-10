Source: ABC / abc

Trailblazing Performer Cynthia Erivo Earns Historic Golden Globe Nods

The 2026 Golden Globes nominations were announced, with Wicked: For Good receiving nods. Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo made history with their nominations, but the second part of Wicked was snubbed in a major category. Erivo became the first Black actress to receive two Lead Actress nominations for the same role. Wicked: For Good received multiple nominations but was left out of the Best Picture, Musical, or Comedy category. The winners will be revealed on Jan. 11. Source: https://www.cbr.com/wicked-for-good-cynthia-erivo-ariana-grande-golden-globe-nominations-snub