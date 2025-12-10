Listen Live
Cynthia Erivo Nominated for Two Lead Actress Awards

Trailblazing Performer Cynthia Erivo Earns Historic Golden Globe Nods

Published on December 9, 2025

The 2026 Golden Globes nominations were announced, with Wicked: For Good receiving nods. Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo made history with their nominations, but the second part of Wicked was snubbed in a major category. Erivo became the first Black actress to receive two Lead Actress nominations for the same role. Wicked: For Good received multiple nominations but was left out of the Best Picture, Musical, or Comedy category. The winners will be revealed on Jan. 11. Source: https://www.cbr.com/wicked-for-good-cynthia-erivo-ariana-grande-golden-globe-nominations-snub

