Lupita Nyongo Says She Was Offered Only Slave Roles After Oscar Win

Lupita Nyong’o opened up about the challenges she faced after winning an Oscar for her role in “12 Years a Slave,” revealing that she was offered more slave roles in the aftermath of her victory. Despite the expectations that came with her win, Nyong’o chose to be a “joyful warrior” in changing stereotypes about Africans in Hollywood. She discussed the pressure to change her Kenyan accent to fit into American roles, describing the process as a “betrayal” to herself. Nyong’o has since starred in blockbusters like “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” and “Black Panther,” and is set to appear in Christopher Nolan’s upcoming film “The Odyssey.” Source: https://variety.com/2025/film/news/lupita-nyongo-offered-slave-roles-after-oscar-win-1236590738/