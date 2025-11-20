Listen Live
Game Confessed His Past Womanizing Ways To Kirk Franklin

Published on November 19, 2025

Source: Getty/Radio One Indy

The Game discussed his emotional growth and past relationships during a candid appearance on Kirk Franklin’s Den of Kings podcast. The rapper revealed how his views on intimacy and women have evolved with age, acknowledging his past lack of emotional depth in relationships. Now in his 40s, The Game expressed a newfound awareness of the emotional stakes involved in his interactions with women. Reflecting on his experiences as a father of four, he emphasized the importance of personal growth, fatherhood, and legacy in a revealing conversation on the podcast. Source: https://allhiphop.com/news/game-confessed-his-past-womanizing-ways-to-kirk-franklin/

