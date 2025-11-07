Listen Live
Actors

Boris Kodjoe Recalls Facing Racist Bullying Growing Up Biracial

Published on November 6, 2025

2013 BET Awards - Arrivals
Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty

Actor Boris Kodjoe recently shared his experiences of facing racism and bullying as a biracial child growing up in Germany. In an interview on The Pivot Podcast, Kodjoe discussed how his mixed heritage made him a target. Classmates would bully him by grabbing his hair and questioning his identity. Raised by a white German mother after his Ghanaian father left when he was three, Kodjoe credited his mother for instilling pride and confidence in him despite the challenges he faced. He found solace in sports, particularly tennis. This eventually led him to a scholarship in the United States and a successful career in modeling and acting. The interview resonated with many viewers who shared similar experiences of navigating racism and adversity in their own lives. Source: https://www.complex.com/pop-culture/a/bernadette-giacomazzo/boris-kodjoe-says-he-endured-racism-for-being-raised-by-his-white-mother

