Brandy and Ray J Share Stage During “The Boy Is Mine” Tour

Published on November 3, 2025

Brandy and Ray J shared a heartfelt moment on stage, marking what appears to be a new chapter for the famous siblings.


At the Atlanta stop of Brandy’s The Boy Is Mine Tour with Monica on October 31, both singers surprised the crowd with guest appearances.

Monica brought out Ludacris, Tank, Missy Elliott, and Jermaine Dupri to deliver a nostalgic set of classics.

When it came time for Brandy to introduce her guest, she said she only had one person in mind — and that’s when Ray J joined her on stage.


Instead of performing, Ray J walked up and embraced his sister tightly as the stage lights dimmed and the platform lowered beneath them.

It was a quiet yet powerful moment that seemed to silence rumors of tension between the two.


After the show, Ray J took to X (formerly Twitter) to post about the reunion, writing simply:
“family > everything.”


The emotional moment follows years of public ups and downs between the siblings.

Earlier this year, Ray J shared a series of posts expressing frustration and sadness over his relationship with Brandy, writing that he felt like “an embarrassment” to his sister and family.

In various podcast interviews over the summer, he spoke openly about trying to repair their bond and the challenges of growing apart in the public eye.


Despite those rocky moments, the onstage embrace suggested that healing may finally be happening.

For longtime fans of the Norwood family, it was a powerful reminder of the love that has always connected them — even through difficult times.

