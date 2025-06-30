Listen Live
THE BOY IS MINE TOUR 2025
  • Date/time: Oct 19, 7:00pm
  • Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
  • Address: Indianapolis, IN

THE BOY IS MINE TOUR – INDIANAPOLIS EDITION
📍 Gainbridge Fieldhouse | 🗓️ October 19, 2025

The R&B event of the decade is touching down in the Circle City! Get ready for a night of powerhouse vocals, iconic hits, and Black music excellence as Brandy, Monica, Kelly Rowland, Muni Long, and American Idol winner Jamal Roberts hit the stage for The Boy Is Mine Tour—live at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Sunday, October 19.

✨ This once-in-a-generation tour brings together four legendary voices who defined an era—and one rising star ushering in the next. From “Angel in Disguise” to “Before You Walk Out of My Life,” “Motivation” to “Hrs and Hrs,” and everything in between, this show will celebrate the soulful soundtracks that shaped generations.

