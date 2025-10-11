Listen Live
Actors

Darius McCrary faces harsh out-of-state warrant

Published on October 11, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

The Television Academy And SAG-AFTRA Present Dynamic And Diverse: A 66th Emmy Awards Celebration Of Diversity
Source: Unique Nicole / Getty

Darius McCrary faces harsh out-of-state warrant

Darius McCrary, known for his role on Family Matters, is currently in a San Diego jail without bail due to an out-of-state felony warrant related to missed child support payments. His first court date is set for October 15. McCrary’s messy divorce battle with ex-wife Tammy Brawner included allegations of child abuse, with Brawner claiming he “partially dislocated” their daughter’s arm. McCrary has not yet commented on the situation. Source: https://people.com/family-matters-alum-darius-mccrary-arrested-near-us-mexico-border-11828519

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
Brandy & Monica
22 Items
All News

The Boy Is Mine: 25 Years Later Tour Setlist

66th GRAMMY Awards - Premiere Ceremony
24 Items
All News

Lecrae Reconstruction Tour Setlist

Group of smiling women drinking water after fitness training in Lisbon
Entertainment

The Sisterhood Send Off and Black Girls Day Off Celebration

Smile, black woman and headphones with tablet at house for streaming, social media and listening to music. Happy, female person and digital for movie search, film audio and playlist sound in lounge
Lifestyle

The Joy Check In Celebrate Black Girl Joy in Every Form

Local

Indy CVS Shooting Leaves Three Injured

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close