Source: Unique Nicole / Getty

Darius McCrary faces harsh out-of-state warrant

Darius McCrary, known for his role on Family Matters, is currently in a San Diego jail without bail due to an out-of-state felony warrant related to missed child support payments. His first court date is set for October 15. McCrary’s messy divorce battle with ex-wife Tammy Brawner included allegations of child abuse, with Brawner claiming he “partially dislocated” their daughter’s arm. McCrary has not yet commented on the situation. Source: https://people.com/family-matters-alum-darius-mccrary-arrested-near-us-mexico-border-11828519