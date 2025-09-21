Listen Live
Chadwick Boseman’s Hip-Hop Play “Deep Azure” Set To Premiere

Published on September 21, 2025

Chadwick Boseman MR.PORTER
Source: Bjorn Iooss / Courtesy of MR.PORTER

Chadwick Boseman’s Hip-Hop Play “Deep Azure” Set To Premiere

Chadwick Boseman’s play “Deep Azure” will debut in London in 2026, blending Hip-Hop and Shakespeare to explore themes of police violence and grief. Originally written in response to the police killing of Boseman’s classmate, the play delves into racial injustice and spiritual resilience. Director Tristan Fynn-Aiduenu praised the play for its poignant portrayal of police brutality and the resilience of Black souls. The production will run from February to April 2026 at the Sam Wanamaker Playhouse, marking its first UK staging. Boseman, known for his role as T’Challa in Black Panther, penned the play before his rise to fame and drew inspiration from the tragic death of his friend. Source: https://allhiphop.com/news/chadwick-bosemans-hip-hop-play-deep-azure-set-to-premiere/

106.7 WTLC

