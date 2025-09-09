Listen Live
Apple Unveils iPhone 17 Line: Specs, Air Model & Pro Upgrades

Apple Unveils iPhone 17 Line: Specs, Air Model & Pro Upgrades

Apple just revealed its new iPhone 17 lineup—four models packed with faster chips, sharper screens, and a new ultra-thin “Air” flagship.

September 9, 2025

Apple iPhone presentation
Apple Event 2025

Apple just finished its “awe-dropping” event, unveiling the iPhone 17 family—four distinct models that raise the bar in performance, display, and design. Each model offers a step up from the last. You can view the entire Apple unveiling video below.

Here’s what’s new:

iPhone 17 (Base Model)

The iPhone 17 introduces a larger 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with ProMotion (1–120 Hz) and up to 3,000 nits brightness, ensuring crisp visuals and smooth scrolling. It runs on the new A19 chip built on 3 nm tech for noticeably faster, more efficient performance.

The rear camera system steps up with 48 MP Fusion Main and Ultra Wide lenses, plus a 2× optical telephoto, and features the Portrait-friendly Bright Photographic Style.

Notably, Apple debuted the first square 18 MP Center Stage front camera on an iPhone with 4K HDR stabilization and Dual Capture for front-and-rear recording. Storage starts at 256 GB.

iPhone 17 Air

Next is the ultra-slender iPhone Air—the thinnest iPhone yet at 5.6 mm—and crafted with a titanium frame.

It employs the A19 Pro chip, paired with a C1x modem, N1 wireless chip, and supports eSIM only. The 6.5-inch ProMotion display hits 3,000 nits and taps into iOS 26’s adaptive power mode for all-day battery life.

Cameras include dual 48 MP Fusion rear lenses, a 12 MP telephoto, and the 18 MP Center Stage selfie cam. It also packs Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, and ships in new colors starting at $999 for 256 GB.

iPhone 17 Pro & Pro Max

Finally, Apple pushed Pro performance further.

Both models run on A19 Pro and use an internal vapor-chamber cooling system within an aluminum unibody for enhanced thermal efficiency. They offer triple 48 MP Fusion cameras—including a new 8× zoom Telephoto sensor—and the same 18 MP Center Stage front cam.

Video creators gain Pro-level tools: ProRes RAW, Apple Log 2, Dolby Vision HDR, and Genlock support. Battery life sees a massive bump. The Pro line also embraces recycled materials and expanded storage options, up to 2 TB on the Pro Max.

