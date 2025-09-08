Listen Live
Entertainment

The Fix: Summer Walker Turns Heads at the 2025 VMAs

Summer Walker Turns Heads at the 2025 VMAs with Mystery Date

Published on September 8, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)

Summer Walker VMAs 2025 attendance definitely turned heads on Sunday night. The Atlanta star arrived in a vibrant, colorful outfit that perfectly matched her playful energy. Fans noticed her carrying cotton candy while walking the red carpet, adding a whimsical touch to her entrance.

The singer’s appearance sparked even more buzz when she was spotted canoodling with a new mystery date. Entertainment Tonight’s Denny Directo asked the 29-year-old about her companion and the nature of their relationship. Summer kept it light and fun. “Oh, this is my special friend,” she said, before adding firmly that the media and fans should “mind our business.”

Despite keeping details under wraps, Summer’s confidence and charm on the red carpet left a lasting impression. The singer demonstrated that she can mix style, humor, and a hint of mystery effortlessly.

Summer Walker’s appearance at the VMAs 2025 reinforces her growing influence in the music industry. She proves she can command attention both on stage and in the spotlight. Fans eagerly speculated about the identity of her date, making her red carpet moments some of the most talked-about of the night.

With her playful cotton candy prop, stylish ensemble, and bold attitude, Summer Walker showed the world she is unapologetically herself. Whether singing hits or stepping out on the red carpet, she continues to capture attention in ways only she can.

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
Mike Epps Hosts Free Community Concert in Indianapolis This Weekend
Entertainment

INTERVIEW: Mike Epps Talks With Karen Vaughn On His Free Community Concert in Indianapolis This Weekend

Amos Brown Boogie Wonderland
Events

Amos Brown Boogie Wonderland

Action Needed | Jay Johnson former WTLC PD and Afternoon Talent
Obituaries

Remembering Super Jay Johnson

MIKE EPPS COMMUNITY CONCERT 2025
Events

MIKE EPPS COMMUNITY CONCERT 2025

2013 Indianapolis 500 - Celebrities Attend Race
10 Items
Entertainment

10 Mike Epps Movies You Must See

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close