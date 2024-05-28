The Fix with Karen Vaughn: Indianapolis Mother In Life Threatening Dispute Over Hair

Indianapolis Mother In Life Threatening Dispute Over Hair

AJ Haley, an Indianapolis mother, claims she took her daughter to get her hair braided, but after 10 hours and subpar braids, she left as an unsatisfied customer. Haley says she paid $135 for the service but didn’t tip due to her dissatisfaction. When the stylist learned she wasn’t getting a tip, the situation escalated, compromising the safety of Haley and her 6-year-old daughter. AJ recorded the stylist pulling at her car’s door handle, trying to get in while her daughter screamed in fear. The confrontation allegedly involved a gun being pulled during the altercation.

Angel Reese Talks About The WNBA’s Pocketbooks

Angel Reese has responded to the buzz around her $75K salary after being drafted into the WNBA. Amid public outcry over the WNBA’s lower salaries compared to the NBA, Angel addressed the criticism, sharing her perspective on her pay. Reese expressed satisfaction with her earnings, noting that in college she wasn’t making any money. She emphasized that she plays for the love of the sport, not just for a paycheck. “I’m happy with what I’m making because it’s more than I ever made in college, and I love the game,” she said. Angel’s positive outlook and passion for basketball shine through, proving that for her, it’s more about the game than the money.

Actor Massiel Taveras Praises Kelly Rowland After Security Incident

The security guard who argued with Kelly Rowland on the Cannes red carpet last week has clashed with another minority, actor Massiel Taveras. As Taveras was posing, footage shows her trying to reveal an image on her dress train, but the guard ushered her away, leading to a heated exchange that escalated into a physical altercation. Massiel addressed the incident on social media, expressing support for Rowland and highlighting the need for respect and solidarity, especially for women of color. She emphasized that women need to stay together, support each other, protect our souls, have strong boundaries, and stand for our rights.