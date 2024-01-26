The Fix with Karen Vaughn: Anthony Anderson and Momma Doris on Jennifer Hudson Show

Never miss an episode of The Fix with Karen Vaughn weekdays live at 1:15 pm or rewind and get the scoop on the latest entertainment update inside below.

Anthony Anderson and Momma Doris on Jennifer Hudson Show

In a heartwarming display of love and admiration, Anthony Anderson, the beloved actor and host, has always made it clear that he adores his mother, Doris. Their bond is so strong that he even brings her along to co-host his game shows. It’s evident that Anderson’s love for his momma knows no bounds.

Recently, during an appearance on the Jennifer Hudson Show, the topic of FaceTime came up. Jennifer Hudson, the talented singer and actress, was curious to know how Momma Doris felt about this popular video calling feature. FaceTime has become a ubiquitous tool for staying connected with loved ones, especially during these times when physical distance is often necessary.

While we don’t have the exact details of Momma Doris’ response, it’s safe to assume that she appreciates the convenience and intimacy that FaceTime offers. Being able to see and hear her son, even when they are physically apart, must bring her great joy. FaceTime allows them to share special moments, catch up on each other’s lives, and simply enjoy each other’s company, regardless of the distance between them.

The use of FaceTime not only strengthens their bond but also serves as a testament to the power of technology in fostering connections. It’s heartening to witness how Anderson and his momma embrace this modern communication tool to bridge the gap and maintain their close relationship.

Anthony Anderson’s unwavering love for his momma is truly inspiring. His commitment to including her in his professional endeavors and cherishing their time together is a beautiful example of the importance of family and the lengths we go to show our love and appreciation.

