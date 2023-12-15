The Fix with Karen Vaughn: Tracee Ellis Ross Credits This Woman For Giving Her The ‘Acting Bug’

Never miss an episode of The Fix with Karen Vaughn weekdays live at 1:15pm or rewind and get the scoop on the latest entertainment update inside below.

Tracee Ellis Ross Credits This Woman For Giving Her The ‘Acting Bug’

Tracee Ellis Ross was The View when she shared that she’s acting today because of Whoopi Goldberg.

The Cast of The Color Purple Stop By the Jennifer Hudson Show

It is very clear that a good time was had on the movie set of the Color Purple. The cast stopped by the Jennifer Hudson show and Taraji P. Henson shared a funny story about Fantasia.

SZA Says She Doesn’t ‘Have Any More Goals’ Following Banner Year With ‘SOS’

SZA has nothing left on her bucket list to check off. In a recent interview, the star confessed that she doesn’t have any more goals for her music career because she has already reached them all.

Click Here For More