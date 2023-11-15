What is the Average Cost of Thanksgiving Dinner in 2023

As Thanksgiving approaches, shoppers are preparing themselves for the potential sticker shock that comes with purchasing a turkey dinner. This year, the increasing costs of labor and food production are contributing to the rising prices of produce, with food production costs estimated to rise by 4.1%. While not as extreme as last year, inflation is still present, leading to some variability in grocery store prices, according to Bernt Nelson, an economist at the American Farm Bureau Federation.

With these factors in mind, consumers may wonder how much they should expect to pay at the grocery store for this year’s Thanksgiving meal. Let’s delve into the breakdown of the costs.

1. Turkey: Traditionally the centerpiece of the Thanksgiving feast, the price of turkey can vary depending on factors such as size, brand, and quality. According to the American Farm Bureau Federation, the average cost of a 16-pound turkey is expected to be around $20 this year.

2. Side Dishes: Accompaniments like stuffing, cranberry sauce, and vegetables can also contribute to the overall cost. Prices for these items may vary depending on whether they are purchased pre-made or made from scratch. It is advisable to compare prices and consider homemade options to potentially save on costs.

3. Desserts: Pies, cakes, and other sweet treats are often enjoyed after the main meal. The cost of desserts can vary depending on whether they are store-bought or homemade. Shoppers can explore different options and consider baking their own desserts to save money.

4. Additional Ingredients: Butter, milk, spices, and other ingredients necessary for cooking Thanksgiving dishes can also impact the overall cost. It is recommended to check prices and consider purchasing generic or store-brand items, as they can often be more affordable without compromising quality.

5. Beverages: Whether it’s wine, sparkling cider, or non-alcoholic options, beverages are an essential part of the Thanksgiving celebration. Prices for beverages can vary greatly, so shoppers should compare prices and consider their budget when making their selection.

While the overall cost of a Thanksgiving meal may be influenced by various factors, it is important to plan ahead and budget accordingly. Shoppers can also take advantage of sales, discounts, and coupons to help mitigate the impact of rising prices.

In conclusion, as Thanksgiving approaches, shoppers should be prepared for the increasing costs associated with a turkey dinner. By considering the breakdown of costs and exploring different options, consumers can make informed decisions and enjoy a delicious Thanksgiving meal without breaking the bank.

