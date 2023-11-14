The Fix with Karen Vaughn: R.Kelly Was Supposed To Be A Member of This Super Group

Never miss an episode of The Fix with Karen Vaughn weekdays live at 1:15pm or rewind and get the scoop on the latest entertainment update inside below.

R.Kelly Was Supposed To Be A Member of This Super Group

In another moment from Johnny Gill’s interview on Tank’s podcast, he shares that LSG almost had a different group member.

Kelly Rowland Almost Quit The Music Business

Kelly Rowland remembers a time after the release of an album when she wanted to quit the music business.

André 3000 Announces Debut Solo Album “New Blue Sun”

Fans will finally get the André 3000 solo album they’ve been pleading for, for years this week…sort of. Andre 3000 will release “New Blue Sun” this Friday. It’s an instrumental record, which NPR calls “a stunning 87-minute mind-bender, minimalist and experimental, tribal and transcendent.”

Interestingly, the opening track is called ‘I Really Wanted To Make A Rap Album, But This Is Literally The Way The Wind Blew Me This Time.’

André warned. “So even actually on the packaging, you’ll see it says, “Warning: no bars.”

