The Fix with Karen Vaughn: R.Kelly Was Supposed To Be A Member of This Super Group

Never miss an episode of The Fix with Karen Vaughn weekdays live at 1:15pm or rewind and get the scoop on the latest entertainment update inside below.
R.Kelly Was Supposed To Be A Member of This Super Group
In another moment from Johnny Gill’s interview on Tank’s podcast, he shares that LSG almost had a different group member.
Kelly Rowland Almost Quit The Music Business
Kelly Rowland remembers a time after the release of an album when she wanted to quit the music business.
André 3000 Announces Debut Solo Album “New Blue Sun”
Fans will finally get the André 3000 solo album they’ve been pleading for, for years this week…sort of. Andre 3000 will release “New Blue Sun” this Friday. It’s an instrumental record, which NPR calls “a stunning 87-minute mind-bender, minimalist and experimental, tribal and transcendent.”
Interestingly, the opening track is called ‘I Really Wanted To Make A Rap Album, But This Is Literally The Way The Wind Blew Me This Time.’
André warned. “So even actually on the packaging, you’ll see it says, “Warning: no bars.”
Click Here To Hear For Interview
-
Kokomo Mayor Shares Thoughts on UAW and Stellantis Tentative Deal
-
Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage
-
Pied Piper Of R&B: 10 Songs You Probably Didn't Know R. Kelly Wrote
-
Do Women Prefer Oral Sex Over Actual Intercourse?
-
Ashanti Surprises Nelly With A Custom Blue Impala For His 49th Birthday
-
Murder Arrest Made in 41-Year-Old Jackson County Cold Case
-
HOT ISH: Top Ten Songs Featuring Nelly
-
Miki Howard Finally Speaks Out About Her Son's Claim That Michael Jackson is His Father