How Long Does Turkey Last In The Fridge

As we approach the delightful turkey season, it’s important to ensure that our feasts are prepared and stored with utmost care. According to the USDA, the best way to thaw a turkey is by placing it in the refrigerator at a chilly 40°F or below for several days before it’s time to cook. The duration of thawing depends on the size of the turkey, with a general guideline of approximately one day per four pounds of turkey. Isn’t it exciting to anticipate the delicious aromas that will soon fill our kitchens?

Now, let’s talk about the joy of leftovers! After enjoying your scrumptious turkey feast, it’s essential to handle the leftovers with care. To keep the holiday spirit alive, remember to store any leftover turkey in the refrigerator for a maximum of three to four days. This way, you can savor the flavors of your holiday meal for a little while longer, creating delightful sandwiches, soups, and other festive dishes.

So, as we embark on this turkey-filled journey, let’s embrace the holiday cheer and ensure that our turkeys are thawed and stored safely. May your fridge be filled with delicious leftovers that bring warmth and joy to your heart.

Click Here For More Turkey Tricks & Tips