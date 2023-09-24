Listen Live
Alexis Rogers Leaves Indianapolis, Launches Non-Profit “Lisa’s Girls”

Published on September 24, 2023

Local News Anchor Alexis Rogers is leaving WISH-TV CW8 to begin the next chapter of her career in Minneapolis . But while she’s leaving Indianapolis TV, she launching a new non-profit organization called Lisa’s Girls. Find out more at LisasGirls.com.

“Open Lines with Cameron Ridle” airs Sunday Mornings at 8AM on HOT 100.9 and 106.7 WTLC Indianapolis.
Connect with Cameron Via Email: cridle@radio-one.com or Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @CameronRidle.

 

 

Cameron Ridle Open Lines Open Lines Show

