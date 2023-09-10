An Hour with Republican Candidate for Mayor Jefferson Shreve

Jefferson Shreve is the Republican running for Mayor of Indianapolis in the 2023 Election. He wants to un-seat Democrat Joe Hogsett who is seeking his 3rd term as Mayor. Shreve spends the hour on Open Lines with Cameron Ridle answering questions on why he should be Mayor of Indianapolis.
“Open Lines with Cameron Ridle” airs Sunday Mornings at 8AM on HOT 100.9 and 106.7 WTLC Indianapolis.
Connect with Cameron Via Email: cridle@radio-one.com or Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @CameronRidle.
