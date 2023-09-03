An Hour With IMPD Chief Randal Taylor

IMPD Chief Randal Taylor joins us LIVE for an hour of Open Lines. Chief Taylor responds to calls for his resignation. He answers questions regarding a number of Officer-Involved Shootings that have happened in Indianapolis over the last year. He also answers questions about his future as Chief as Mayor Hogsett runs for a third term.

“Open Lines with Cameron Ridle” airs Sunday Mornings at 8AM on HOT 100.9 and 106.7 WTLC Indianapolis.

