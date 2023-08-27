Black Clergy calls for IMPD Chief to resign, despite track record of disciplining officers

The Indianapolis Concerned Clergy is calling on IMPD Chief Randal Taylor to resign, citing a lack of transparency and not holding officers accountable. We pulled the receipts that show exactly the opposite. Chief Taylor has fired a number of officers following incidents of use of force, battery and more. Those events are documented by news reports that can be easily found online.
Chief Taylor has no intention to resign. Links to previous news coverage are listed below.
- Douglas Correll had the previous incident on July 2, 2016. Troy Riggs was Police Chief at the time.
- IMPD chief recommends firing of officer arrested twice in 2 weeks
- IMPD chief recommends termination of sergeant following stomping incident on Monument Circle (Eric Huxley)
- Indianapolis Police Launches Body Camera Program (August 2020)
- IMPD officer charged in ‘unnecessary and excessive’ force incident on city’s east side
- Prosecutor: 2 Indianapolis police officers indicted in death of Herman Whitfield III
