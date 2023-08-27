106.7 WTLC
Listen Live
Open Lines

Black Clergy calls for IMPD Chief to resign, despite track record of disciplining officers

Published on August 27, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)

The Indianapolis Concerned Clergy is calling on IMPD Chief Randal Taylor to resign, citing a lack of transparency and not holding officers accountable. We pulled the receipts that show exactly the opposite. Chief Taylor has fired a number of officers following incidents of use of force, battery and more. Those events are documented by news reports that can be easily found online.

Chief Taylor has no intention to resign. Links to previous news coverage are listed below.

“Open Lines with Cameron Ridle” airs Sunday Mornings at 8AM on HOT 100.9 and 106.7 WTLC Indianapolis.

Connect with Cameron Via Email: cridle@radio-one.com or Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @CameronRidle.

RELATED TAGS

Cameron Ridle Open Lines Open Lines Show

More from 106.7 WTLC

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close