The Fix with Karen Vaughn: Master P Wants Google To Make It Right

NeNe Leaks On If She Would Return to Real Housewives of Atlanta

This past Sunday, we saw the OG Atlanta Housewives reunite on the show. Missing from the reunion was Nene Leakes. In a recent interview, Nene was asked if she would ever return to the franchise.

Master P Wants Google To Make It Right

Last week if you Googled Luther Vandross, a picture of Master P came up. TMZ caught up with Master P about the mix up and one thing about P-he is going to take every opportunity to promote his business.

Busta Rhymes On Why There Will Never Be A Verzuz Between Him and Missy Elliott

As much as people have been begging for a Missy and Busta Rhymes Verzuz, Busta says that will NEVER happen. Busta said he loves her too much and holds Missy in a high regard.

DL Hughley On Why He Thinks People Were Callous Toward the Billionaires & The Titanic Wreckage

In a recent interview, our very own DL Hughley shared why he thinks some people showed no empathy for the billionaires that died in the wreckage on their way to the Titanic.You can catch DL Hughley today at 3p right here on WTLC.

