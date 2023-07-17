The Fix with Karen Vaughn: Master P Wants Google To Make It Right

NeNe Leaks On If She Would Return to Real Housewives of Atlanta
This past Sunday, we saw the OG Atlanta Housewives reunite on the show. Missing from the reunion was Nene Leakes. In a recent interview, Nene was asked if she would ever return to the franchise.
Source: https://www.tmz.com/2023/07/05/nene-leakes-kim-zolciak-reach-out-divorce-kroy-biermann-rhoa/
Master P Wants Google To Make It Right
Last week if you Googled Luther Vandross, a picture of Master P came up. TMZ caught up with Master P about the mix up and one thing about P-he is going to take every opportunity to promote his business.
Source: https://www.tmz.com/2023/07/09/master-p-calls-out-google-ai-luther-vandross-snoop-dogg-cereal/
Busta Rhymes On Why There Will Never Be A Verzuz Between Him and Missy Elliott
As much as people have been begging for a Missy and Busta Rhymes Verzuz, Busta says that will NEVER happen. Busta said he loves her too much and holds Missy in a high regard.
Source: https://www.instagram.com/p/CuRyR9pNdVZ/?igshid=NjFiZTE0ZDQ0ZQ%3D%3D
DL Hughley On Why He Thinks People Were Callous Toward the Billionaires & The Titanic Wreckage
In a recent interview, our very own DL Hughley shared why he thinks some people showed no empathy for the billionaires that died in the wreckage on their way to the Titanic.You can catch DL Hughley today at 3p right here on WTLC.
Source:https://www.instagram.com/reel/CuclsmjAaFL/?igshid=NjFiZTE0ZDQ0ZQ%3D%3D
-
Five Things You Should Know About Mary Mary
-
UPDATED: WTLC Black Expo Summer Celebration
-
JULY is Minority Mental Health Month!
-
Happy Fourth of July in Indianapolis: Fourth Fest Street Party
-
Who Is QPskiii? Meet Gunna’s Muse, P Litty [Photos]
-
Black Tony Is Dropping Erykah Badu Off at the Radio Station [LISTEN]
-
6 MILFS Who Embrace Motherhood And Their Bodies
-
Hip Hop 50 Live Announced: The Official Concert Celebrating 50 Years of Hip Hop