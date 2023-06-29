The Fix with Karen Vaughn: Juvenile’s Tiny Desk Performance

Alicia Keys on Blue Ivy Hittin The Stage with Mom Beyonce
Alicia Keys is heading out on her Summer tour and she’s packing up the kids and taking them with her. Alicia and Swizz Beats oldest son is no stranger to hopping on the piano at his mom’s show for his own solo performance. Alicia was asked what she thought about Blue Ivy hittin the stage with mom, Beyonce.
Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N25s9lee5Lk
Jada Pinkett Smith Reveals Title of Memoir: ‘People Have Made a Lot of Assumptions’
Jada Pinkett Smith is releasing her memoir titled ‘Worthy’ She said her writing process began in December 2021, — long before the rumors about her love life, and before the 2022 Oscars. Her book tour kicks off in October with stops in Memphis Tennessee and Detroit, Michigan. Jada says Red Table Talk is in negotiations to return on another streaming platform.
Source: https://people.com/jada-pinkett-smith-reveals-title-cover-new-memoir-exclusive-7555057
Vivica A. Fox On Why She Said ‘No’ To Being On Real Housewives
Vivica A. Fox stopped by E! News with Adrienne Bailon and she was asked if she would ever do any of the Housewives franchises. They not ready for Vivica! She would run circles around those Housewives!
Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PknlaoWTGbU
Juvenile’s Tiny Desk Performance
Today is the day many of us have been waiting for-Juvenile’s NPR Tiny Desk performance drops to close out Black Music Month. I know they had a TIME!
-
Five Things You Should Know About Mary Mary
-
The Jim Jones & Pusha T Rap Beef Is Heating Up
-
Praise Him? Fans React To Pharrell’s New Gospel Song “JOY (Unspeakable)”
-
Take Our Music Survey For A Chance To Win $250 + Juvenile & 112 Tickets!
-
Miki Howard Reveals Who SHE Believes is Her "Baby Daddy"--MJ? Joe Jackson? Or Neither?
-
Miki Howard Finally Speaks Out About Her Son's Claim That Michael Jackson is His Father
-
The Good, Bad, and Strange Fashions from the 2023 BET Awards
-
Andre 3000 Has A New Album On The Way