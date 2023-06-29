Listen Live
The Fix with Karen Vaughn: Juvenile’s Tiny Desk Performance

Published on June 29, 2023

Alicia Keys

Source: RCA Records

Alicia Keys on Blue Ivy Hittin The Stage with Mom Beyonce

Alicia Keys is heading out on her Summer tour and she’s packing up the kids and taking them with her. Alicia and Swizz Beats oldest son is no stranger to hopping on the piano at his mom’s show for his own solo performance. Alicia was asked what she thought about Blue Ivy hittin the stage with mom, Beyonce.

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N25s9lee5Lk

 

Jada Pinkett Smith The OSCARS red carpet arrivals

Source: ABC / abc

Jada Pinkett Smith Reveals Title of Memoir: ‘People Have Made a Lot of Assumptions’

Jada Pinkett Smith is releasing her memoir titled ‘Worthy’ She said her writing process began in December 2021, — long before the rumors about her love life, and before the 2022 Oscars. Her book tour kicks off in October with stops in Memphis Tennessee and Detroit, Michigan. Jada says Red Table Talk is in negotiations to return on another streaming platform.

Source: https://people.com/jada-pinkett-smith-reveals-title-cover-new-memoir-exclusive-7555057

 

Los Angeles Premiere Of Columbia Pictures&apos; &apos;Bad Boys For Life&apos;

Source: WENN/Avalon / WENN

Vivica A. Fox On Why She Said ‘No’ To Being On Real Housewives 

Vivica A. Fox stopped by E! News with Adrienne Bailon and she was asked if she would ever do any of the Housewives franchises. They not ready for Vivica! She would run circles around those Housewives!

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PknlaoWTGbU

 

2023 Black Music Honors - Show

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Juvenile’s Tiny Desk Performance

Today is the day many of us have been waiting for-Juvenile’s NPR Tiny Desk performance drops to close out Black Music Month. I know they had a TIME!

 

