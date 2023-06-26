The Fix with Karen Vaughn: Tyrese Gives An Update On His Divorce Proceedings

Shaquille O’Neal On Teaching His Son’s To Be Better Men Than He Was
Shaquille O’Neal was on Monica’s new podcast, Mo Talk and he admits he fumbled with both of his children’s mother but he is teaching his son’s to be better than he was.
Source: https://www.instagram.com/reel/Ct5N5X4Lq8O/
Tyrese Gives An Update On His Divorce Proceedings
Tyrese gives an update and where things stand with his divorce proceedings. And he made some predictions. Watch in the link below.
Source: https://www.instagram.com/reel/Ct5peDIvFPp/
Patti LaBelle Fumbles Tina Turner Tribute
Last night was the BET Awards and Patti LaBelle honored Tina Turner during a tribute and let’s just say it didn’t go so well. This is a Patti LaBelle no-slander-zone so we’ll just move right along.
Source: https://www.youtube.com/shorts/ilQgtHBeI64
Busta Rhymes Receives Lifetime Achievement Awards at BET Awards
Busta Rhymes was the recipient of BET’s Lifetime Achievement Award. What was supposed to be a two minute acceptance speech turned into a 13 minute speech. Busta took time to address the current state of hip hop
Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dk0DC9CDvg4
