The Fix with Karen Vaughn: Tyrese Gives An Update On His Divorce Proceedings

Published on June 26, 2023

Shaquille O'Neal Opens SHAQUILLE'S at LA Live

Source: Leroy Hamilton for SHAQUILLE’S /AEG / L.A. LIVE – Capra Photography / Leroy Hamilton for SHAQUILLE’S /AEG / L.A. LIVE – Capra Photography

Shaquille O’Neal On Teaching His Son’s To Be Better Men Than He Was

Shaquille O’Neal was on Monica’s new podcast, Mo Talk and he admits he fumbled with both of his children’s mother but he is teaching his son’s to be better than he was. 

Source: https://www.instagram.com/reel/Ct5N5X4Lq8O/

2017 MTV Movie And TV Awards - Press Room

Source: Steve Granitz / Getty

Tyrese Gives An Update On His Divorce Proceedings

Tyrese gives an update and where things stand with his divorce proceedings. And he made some predictions. Watch in the link below. 

Source: https://www.instagram.com/reel/Ct5peDIvFPp/

Patti LaBelle

Source: Ebet Roberts / Getty

Patti LaBelle Fumbles Tina Turner Tribute

Last night was the BET Awards and Patti LaBelle honored Tina Turner during a tribute and let’s just say it didn’t go so well. This is a Patti LaBelle no-slander-zone so we’ll just move right along.

Source: https://www.youtube.com/shorts/ilQgtHBeI64

The Conglomerate And Hot 97 Present 'Busta Rhymes And Friends: Hot For The Holiday' - Show

Source: Taylor Hill / Getty

Busta Rhymes Receives Lifetime Achievement Awards at BET Awards

Busta Rhymes was the recipient of BET’s Lifetime Achievement Award. What was supposed to be a two minute acceptance speech turned into a 13 minute speech. Busta took time to address the current state of hip hop

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dk0DC9CDvg4

 

