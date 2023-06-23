Listen Live
Indianapolis Motor Speedway buys Robin Matthews a new Chevy Equinox

Published on June 23, 2023

SPEEDWAY — The Indianapolis Motor Speedway followed through on their promise and delivered a new car to the woman whose car was destroyed when a tire hit it during the Indy 500 in May.

Robin Matthews was gifted a 2023 Chevy Equinox.

“A huge step up from snowball,” Matthews said. “Snowball 2.0 is my dream car.”

Snowball was the name of Matthews car that was hit when Kyle Kirkwood’s wheel flew off his car during the Indy 500 in May.

 

