The Fix with Karen Vaughn: LaLa Anthony Is Outside and Open to Love

LaLa Anthony Is Outside and Open to Love

LaLa Anthony stars alongside Gabrielle Union in the new romantic comedy The Perfect Find. The movie is about an older woman-Gabrielle Union-who falls in love with a younger man. In a recent interview, LaLa was asked when it comes to love is she a risk taker or does she play it safe.

Dr. Cornel West Throws His Hat In The Political Ring

The 2024 presidential election is heating up. Dr. Cornel West has announced he will run for president as a member of The People’s Party. Word is former Vice President Mike Pence will also announce his run for president tomorrow.

Usher and Kim Kardashian A Thing?

Reports are swirling that Usher’s girlfriend and mother of his two youngest children, Jenn, feels some type of way toward Kim Kardashian. Kim has attended his Las Vegas show several times and is accused of flirting with him. Jenn’s speculation got heightened after Usher serenaded Kim at one of his Las Vegas shows. Neither Usher, Kim or his girlfriend have spoken out publicly about the rumor. One source said, can you blame Jenn for being suspicious? No one wants to compete with Kim Kardashian.

