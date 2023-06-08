In more Blueface news, not involving Chrisean Rock, the offbeat rapper found himself in trouble with the law and even got arrested while in court for a separate case.

Spotted on TMZ Hip Hop, Blueface showed up to court for one issue and found himself in trouble for another after police alleged he was involved in a Las Vegas robbery.

Per TMZ Hip Hop:

According to docs, obtained by TMZ Hip Hop, BF was taken into police custody Wednesday and charged with a felony. As for why he was in court in the first place, he was supposed to have a preliminary hearing for his attempted murder charges.

TMZ broke that story … BF was arrested back in November after prosecutors claimed he discharged a firearm into a house, building, vehicle or craft. In the new case, the alleged robbery was a direct violation of the stipulations the court placed on him after that case.

The celebrity gossip site followed up their initial reporting stating that Blueface eventually made bail, and Jaidyn Alexis, the mother of his two children, was waiting for him when he got out of jail with some “party favors.”

To reward her for her dumb loyalty, they went to the studio, where she got some pointers from the “Thotiana” crafter. She even said she would take extra long so he wouldn’t leave to see Chrisean Rock, who honestly doesn’t even care for Blueface at the moment.

Honestly, we want Blueface, Chrisean Rock, and anyone else in the circle to go away. We wouldn’t be upset if we never had to talk about these people again.

Just saying.

—

Photo: Bernard Smalls / @BeanzGotGamez

Struggle Rapper Blueface Arrested For Separate Case While In Court, Eventually Gets Out On Bail was originally published on hiphopwired.com