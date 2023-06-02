Indianapolis sees spike in accidental shootings, many children falling victim

INDIANAPOLIS — There have been a number of heartbreaking accidental shootings across Indiana, and they have been happening more frequently.

IMPD says a rise in accidental shootings around Indianapolis has Hoosiers concerned.

“I’ve seen a lot of accidental shootings,” Vinzel Mead said.

Mead lives in Indianapolis. He says he thinks responsibility should fall on the gun owner.

“I don’t think permitless carry has anything to do with it,” Mead said.

Just this week, two Indianapolis kids shot themselves, the most recent being on Wednesday. A 10-year-old on the city’s east side fell victim.