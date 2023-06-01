The Fix with Karen Vaughn: Kim Cattral Is Back!

Kim Cattral Is Back!

It appears hell has frozen over because Kim Cattral who plays Samantha Jones on Sex and the City will appear on season 2 of the reboot, And Just Like That. Kim has never bitten her tongue on her disdain for Sarah Jessica Parker. Fans of the series almost broke the internet when it was announced. Don’t get too excited, it’s just for a cameo.

Source: https://www.tmz.com/2023/05/31/kim-cattrall-returning-samantha-jones-and-just-like-that-sex-and-the-city-sequel/

Kandi Burruss Claps Back At Marlo Hampton

Real Houswife of Atlanta star, Kandi Burruss, took to her weekly podcast, Speak On It, to clap back at Marlo Hampton’s claims that Kandi has never helped her. Here’s Marlo’s claim and Kandi’s response.

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-bszV8JN9uw

Police called to Kim Zolciak Atlanta Home

In other Atlanta Housewife news, Kim Zolciak and her soon to be ex husband Kroy, are headed into a messy divorce. The police were called to their home that they both still live in and share when Kim refused to get out of the bathroom so Kroy could take a shower

Source: https://thejasminebrand.com/2023/05/31/kroy-biermann-kim-zolciak-call-cops-on-each-other-as-they-struggle-to-live-under-the-same-roof-amid-divorce-authorities-tell-ex-couple-to-remain-civil-in-front-of-minor-children/

Starbucks Is Changing Its Ice, and People Are Not Happy

Attention Ice Lovers! Starbucks is changing its ice from the current thin chips it uses to a “nugget” or “pebble” ice in a round, pellet-like shape. Fans of Starbucks ice are NOT pleased. There is an entire Reddit thread about this with some worrying the new ice shape will either change the taste of their drink and/or water down their drink. Ice enthusiasts know how critical this change REALLY is!

Source: https://www.tasteofhome.com/article/starbucks-changes-ice/