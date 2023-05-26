Dionne Warwick Denies Toni Braxton and Mariah Carey as “Icons” [WATCH]

Dionne Warwick, the “Mother of Music”, has never been one to hold back voicing her opinion. She reminds everyone of this by stating that fellow singers Mariah Carey and Toni Braxton are not icons in her eyes.

During an interview with True Exclusives, she was asked about the requirements it takes be considered an” icon”. Warwick admits that she can’t detail exact qualifications, but can tell when someone has indeed reached that status.

“I don’t know,” she responds, “I just know when that status is reached, [we know] who they are…I wish I had the answer. I know it takes more than a hit record. I know that. There are many who never had a hit record who we know that are icons. Lena Horne, for one.”

She does, however, believe that both Mary J. Blige and Brandy are well on their way to becoming iconic. Though she denies Carey and Braxton’s status as “icons”, she compliments their talents and success.

Dionne Warwick is an actress, singer, and cousin of the late Whitey Houston.

