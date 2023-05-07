Entertainment Buzz

Kanye West Trolls Adidas By Setting Up New Office Next To Theirs

Published on May 7, 2023

adidas + KANYE WEST New Partnership Announcement

Source: Jonathan Leibson / Getty

“Kanye West doin Kanye things.”

Kanye West is seemingly making a power move after ending his business relationship with Adidas. According to a tweet from Donda Times, Ye allegedly is looking to build a new headquarters for his brand just two spaces down from his former partner. The post includes a picture with the location of his new office on Google Maps, showing the “Yeezy Office” and Adidas building on the same block in Los Angeles. As of now, neither Ye or his team have commented on the purchase.

More on this story here: https://hiphopdx.com/news/kanye-west-yeezy-office-next-door-adidas

