Indy man sentenced to a year and a day for illegal gun trafficking

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

INDIANAPOLIS — A 24-year-old Indianapolis man will spent the next year and a day behind federal prison bars after pleading guilty to six counts of making false statements in connection with the acquisition of a firearm and one count of dealing in firearms without a federal license.

According to court documents, over the course of 40 days, from April 2021 through May 2021, DeAngelo Carnell purchased a total of nineteen firearms from different gun retailers in the Indianapolis area over the course of six transactions as part of a “straw purchase” scheme.

A straw purchase scheme is when a person not prohibited from purchasing or possessing a firearm falsely states to a federally licensed gun dealer that they are purchasing a firearm for themselves, when they know that the gun is actually intended for someone else, frequently someone who is prohibited from purchasing or possessing a firearm.

In each transaction, Carnell told the dealer he was buying the gun for himself.

Using Instagram, Carnell would then find buyers for the weapons, chargina a one-time $50 fee for the transaction to the person ineligible for purchasing firearms.

U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana, Zachary A. Myers and Daryl S. McCormick, Special Agent in Charge of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF), Columbus Field Division made the announcement.

Read more from WRTV here