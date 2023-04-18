Tarkington Park multipurpose field officially named after Coach Nell

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

INDIANAPOLIS — Mayor Hogsett joined Indy Parks and the city-county council to officially announce the name of the multipurpose field at Tarkington Park as The Richard “Coach Nell” Hamilton field after Coach Nell, who was killed in a road rage incident earlier this year.

In March, the Indy Park Board approved the named change after Coach Nell upon its completion in 2025.

The board meeting was filled with heartfelt testimony from family, friends and collegues, who asked the board to vote yes.

Coach Nell mentored thousands of Indy’s youth dating back to 2005 through his Indy Steelers Football team and his Tarkington Teen Work Crew program.

On January 11, Coach Nell was shot and killed while exiting I-65 at County Line Road during a road rage incident.

Shortly before his death, a $3 million investment to Tarkington Park was announced through the Lily Endowment Fund.

