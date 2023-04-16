Indy FOP says officers should no longer respond to mental health crisis runs

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

In the wake of two IMPD police officers being indicted in connection to the death of Herman Whitfield III, the Indianapolis Fraternal Order of Police is calling on police officers to no longer respond to mental health disturbances unless a known crime or articulated threat has taken place.

Also on the show: Eskenazi Health is adding resources to low-income neighborhoods. Dr. Kimberly McElroy-Jones and Tedd Grain from Eskenazi joins live with details.

Plus, The Indy Public Library is working to inspire the next generation of healthcare providers through history. Cordia Watkins from the IndyPL explains.

“Open Lines with Cameron Ridle” airs Sunday Mornings at 8AM on HOT 100.9 and 106.7 WTLC Indianapolis.

Connect with Cameron Via Email: cridle@radio-one.com or Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @CameronRidle.