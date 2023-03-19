Why Bob Kern wants to Mayor of Indianapolis

Bob Kern is no stranger to running for political office, He’s run multiple times. Now he wants to be Mayor of Indianapolis. We ask him how he plans to win on May 2nd.
-
Miki Howard Finally Speaks Out About Her Son's Claim That Michael Jackson is His Father
-
Mike Epps Found With Loaded Handgun At Indianapolis Airport
-
Five Things You Should Know About Mary Mary
-
#ManCrushMonday: 15 Black Actors Who Are Sexy & Under 40
-
50 Things That Make A Man Want To Marry You (The Ultimate Guide To Understanding A Man's Commitment)
-
Michael B. Jordan And Jonathan Majors Give Angela Bassett A Shoutout At The Oscars
-
Jonathan Majors Tears Up After Emotional Visit From His Former Acting Coach
-
Getting ‘Fits Off: The Best Dressed Men At The 2023 Oscars