IndyGo’s Wellness in Transit program returns

INDIANAPOLIS – The IndyGo Wellness in Transit program is making a permanent return to Indianapolis.

The program is in partnership with Gennesaret Free Clinics and located at the Julia M. Carson Transit Center on Tuesdays from 1 to 4 p.m.

The mobile medical clinic offers free healthcare services to visitors including those without health insurance.

Wellness in Transit aims to increase the well-being of riders and offer resources without having to make a second trip.

“Wellness in Transit is about making sure our riders, along with all Marion County residents, have access to essential resources that positively affect their health and overall well-being,” said IndyGo President and CEO Inez Evans. “The program’s pilot period proved how impactful these services are for our community. We’re thrilled to keep this partnership with Gennesaret going and continue to show IndyGo is more than the bus.”

In the program’s six-month pilot last year it:

Engaged more than 300 people.

Hosted 23 clinic days.

Cared for 124 patients.

Presented 90 prescriptions.

Gifted 100 pairs of shoes, 50+ socks, 25+ pairs of gloves, 125+ personal hygiene items and 50+ bus passes.

Read more from WRTV here