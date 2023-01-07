CLOSE
Saweetie is certainly a hair chameleon and just debuted her latest hairstyle on Instagram with her 13 million Instagram followers.
“lil fro fro” she captioned the IG Photo Dump. Check it out below.
We love this short hair look on Saweetie and love it when she experiments with different looks! It’s safe to say that every new ‘do this starlet rock looks stunning on her, wouldn’t you agree?
Saweetie Debuts Her New Afro On Instagram was originally published on hellobeautiful.com