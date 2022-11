Shaq Leonard out for rest of season after back surgery

Kenny Kixx brings years of experience between Hot 96 3 (WHHH) Boom 102.9 and here on 106.7 WTLC. His time as a nightclub DJ has finely tuned his feel for the music that moves the people. He also shows this connection to his audience via his consistent social media presence on Twitter, Facebook and Instgram.

INDIANAPOLIS ā€” Colts linebacker Shaquille Leonard is out for the rest of the reason after having back surgery Tuesday morning, according to the NFL.

NFL Reporter Ian Rapoport said in a Tweet that Leonard was evaluated several times and the hope is that surgery fixes his problem for good.

Rapoport said last week that Leonard had been placed on injured reserve after suffering a back injury during practice.

Leonard underwent surgery in June to address issues with discs in his back that were causing nerve issues.

