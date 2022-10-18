City-County Council approves Hogsett’s 2023 budget

Kenny Kixx brings years of experience between Hot 96 3 (WHHH) Boom 102.9 and here on 106.7 WTLC. His time as a nightclub DJ has finely tuned his feel for the music that moves the people. He also shows this connection to his audience via his consistent social media presence on Twitter, Facebook and Instgram.

INDIANAPOLIS — On Monday, the City-County Council passed Mayor Joe Hogsett’s $1.46 billion 2023 operating budget.

“I want to thank President Osili, Vice President Adamson, Leaders Lewis and Mowery, and both caucuses for their significant collaboration and support of our spending priorities,” Mayor Hogsett said. “The bipartisan passage of next year’s budget is a major victory for Indianapolis residents, as we invest unprecedented resources towards public safety, chart a bold vision for the future of infrastructure, and enhance quality of life in neighborhoods throughout Marion County.”

The total 2023 City-County is highlighted by increased first year pay for IMPD officers and adding a $10,000 signing bonus and $2 million toward a clinician-led team of mental health professionals to respond to calls as opposed to officers when non-violent mental health crises occur.

Only one councilmember voted against the budget.

Read more from WRTV here