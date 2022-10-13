College Course On Nicki Minaj

CLOSE
I have a feeling this class is going to fill up QUICK!
A college course about rap artist Nicki Minaj is being taught at The University of California, Berkeley. The African American studies course, called “Nicki Minaj: The Black Barbie Femmecee & Hip Hop Feminisms” will start during next year’s spring semester. A college professor tweeted the news and the Bronx-born rapper replied, “I’d love to stop by.” And I’m sure that the students who are going to be taking this class hopes so too. The professor added the course will discuss Minaj in “the context of broader historical-social structures & hip-hop feminisms.”
More on this story here: https://www.vanguardngr.com/2022/10/us-varsity-offers-african-american-course-on-nicki-minaj/