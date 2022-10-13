College Course On Nicki Minaj

I'm your host on the 'Late Side' from Midnight til 6am during the week and on the weekends, I host The Saturday Night House Party with Sounds By Todd from 7pm to midnight . A native of Lafayette,Indiana.. I got the 'Radio Bug' when he was 13 while listening to his father's old Stan Freberg albums from his radio shows. After seeing his son so drawn to radio, his dad, introduced me to Melvin Lindsey and 'The Quiet Storm' on WHUR in Washington,DC when he was stationed at the Pentagon. Needless to say, I was hooked! I attended Indiana St. in Terre Haute,In and The Professional Broadcasters Institute in Indianapolis. I was hired at at 107.9 WTPI(later becoming WNTR IN 2005) in July of '94 and was there until 2009. On WTPI, I was the weekend host of 'Nightbreeze' and on WNTR I was the host of 'Saturday Night Live with JC' from 2006-09. I'm a big kid at heart and I love collecting sports and Superhero memorbilia(remember the 'Big Kid' part I mentioned? lol). It's a privilige to finally to be able to work at a radio station with the history of WTLC. It took a long time for me to get here but it was worth the wait and I'm so grateful for that. twitter: @jcwtlc

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

I have a feeling this class is going to fill up QUICK!

A college course about rap artist Nicki Minaj is being taught at The University of California, Berkeley. The African American studies course, called “Nicki Minaj: The Black Barbie Femmecee & Hip Hop Feminisms” will start during next year’s spring semester. A college professor tweeted the news and the Bronx-born rapper replied, “I’d love to stop by.” And I’m sure that the students who are going to be taking this class hopes so too. The professor added the course will discuss Minaj in “the context of broader historical-social structures & hip-hop feminisms.”

More on this story here: https://www.vanguardngr.com/2022/10/us-varsity-offers-african-american-course-on-nicki-minaj/