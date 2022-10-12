HomeBooks

Mariah Carey To Publish First Childrens Book

Mariah Carey's To Publish First Children's Book

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE
Mariah Carey "A No No" Video Still

Source: Courtesy Epic Records / Courtesy Epic Records

Mariah Carey is getting ready to publish her first children’s book. The Long Island native tweeted how fans can pre-order “The Christmas Princess” featuring “Little Mariah.” The book is inspired by Carey’s childhood and is “an unforgettable holiday story, told by the Queen of Christmas herself.” The book is due out November 1st.

More on this story here: https://www.etonline.com/mariah-careys-first-childrens-book-the-christmas-princess-is-available-for-pre-order-now-192344

Mariah carey

Close