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Jay-Z & Alicia Keys’ “Empire State Of Mind” Sees Massive Spotify Surge Following Knicks Win

The New York Knicks’ Game 4 comeback win over the Boston Celtics led to a 420% increase in streams of Jay-Z and Alicia Keys’ 2009 hit Empire State of Mind. The track reached 1.2 million plays on Spotify, Apple Music, and YouTube in the 24 hours following the victory.

This surge in popularity highlights the impact of sports moments on music catalogs. It also shows the strategic value of Roc Nation’s 2023 acquisition of the song’s publishing rights.

Platforms like Spotify and Apple Music are actively promoting regional sports anthems during key moments. In doing so, they shape the music landscape in real-time.

The Knicks’ win showcases the growing synergy between sports and music. Moreover, merchandising and licensing deals are driving new revenue streams for teams and music labels.

The resurgence of Empire State of Mind underscores the enduring cultural significance of sports anthems. These anthems have the ability to capture the spirit of a city or team, making them a valuable asset in the music industry. Source: https://www.archyde.com/jay-z-alicia-keys-2009-hit-sparks-nycs-unlikely-game-4-victory-celebration