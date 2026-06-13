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Could Halle Bailey play Janet Jackson in a biopic? Jennifer Hudson is convinced she could

Halle Bailey is known for her acting roles in “grown’ish,” “The Little Mermaid,” and “You, Me & Tuscany.” She has expressed a passion for both singing and acting. In a clip from “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” Bailey discussed her love for both art forms. She also talked about the possibility of taking on the role of Janet Jackson in a biopic. Fans have noted the striking resemblance between Bailey and Jackson. Many believe that Bailey would excel in portraying the iconic singer on screen. Furthermore, Bailey’s versatility and talent have sparked speculation about her potential to embody the role of Janet Jackson in a future project. Source: https://thegrio.com/2026/06/12/halle-bailey-janet-jackson-biopic-rumor-jennifer-hudson