Listen Live
Close
Entertainment

Halle Bailey: The Next Janet Jackson Biopic Star?

Could Halle Bailey play Janet Jackson in a biopic? Jennifer Hudson is convinced she could

Published on June 13, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Two images of a smiling woman with braided hairstyles, wearing a black halter top and large hoop earrings.
Source: Getty/Getty

Could Halle Bailey play Janet Jackson in a biopic? Jennifer Hudson is convinced she could

Halle Bailey is known for her acting roles in “grown’ish,” “The Little Mermaid,” and “You, Me & Tuscany.” She has expressed a passion for both singing and acting. In a clip from “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” Bailey discussed her love for both art forms. She also talked about the possibility of taking on the role of Janet Jackson in a biopic. Fans have noted the striking resemblance between Bailey and Jackson. Many believe that Bailey would excel in portraying the iconic singer on screen. Furthermore, Bailey’s versatility and talent have sparked speculation about her potential to embody the role of Janet Jackson in a future project. Source: https://thegrio.com/2026/06/12/halle-bailey-janet-jackson-biopic-rumor-jennifer-hudson

More from 106.7 WTLC
Recent
2025 GQ Men Of The Year
Entertainment  |  JC

Could Halle Bailey play Janet Jackson in a biopic? Jennifer Hudson is convinced she could

iHeartRadio Music Festival - Day 1 - Show
Music  |  JC

Jay-Z & Alicia Keys’ “Empire State Of Mind” Sees Massive Spotify Surge Following Knicks Win

13 Items
Athletes  |  Stephen A. Crockett Jr.

NFL First-Round Pick Darron Lee Indicted on Murder Charge in Girlfriend’s Death

Celebrity  |  imannmilner

ATL To South Africa GOALLLLL! ‘Game Time’ Future & Tyla Open FIFA World Cup Games With Collaborative Performance

Celebrity  |  imannmilner

Joke's On You: Wanda Sykes Says She's Relieved She Opted Out Of Kevin Hart Roast & It's Racist, Sexist, Jokes—'Thank God'

Music  |  tonyapendleton

Groundbreaking Music Exec Sylvia Rhone To Receive ‘Ultimate Icon’ Honor At BET Awards – Page 5

Celebrity News  |  Sammy Approved

Fashion Killa Coupled Up: Rihanna Packs On PDA For Her 'No.1 Fan' A$AP After He Asks For An Autograph–'I Had His Babies'

Celebrity  |  Sammy Approved

The Secret: Dwayne Johnson Admits He Quietly Kept Testicular Cancer Scare From Family, Friends & Even His Wife

Entertainment  |  Alvin aqua Blanco

Luxury Larceny & Capitalism Critiques: ‘The Black Watch’ Breaks Down Boots Riley’s Deliciously Disruptive ‘I Love Boosters’

Trending
12 Items

Trending

Entertainment  |  Davonta Herring

Spike Lee’s Most Iconic Sneaker Moments

One Voyage 2026 Sidebar

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close