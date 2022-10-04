The Fix with Karen Vaughn: Mike Epps on His Top 5 Rappers Dead or Alive

Karen Vaughn is bringing Real, Fun and Fab to your work day! Like many of her listeners, Karen Vaughn enjoys great music and compelling conversation. She gives a dose of both from 10am – 3pm on 106.7 WTLC. Karen is deeply committed to using her platform to inform, entertain and inspire. Her charisma, vibrancy and engaging sensibility allow her to not only develop entertaining programming, but to connect with her listeners instantly. Karen also serves as Operations Manager for Radio-One Indianapolis. She comes from Radio-One Philadelphia where she continues to handle 10am – 3pm on 100.3 WRNB and was also Operations Manager for WRNB, WPHI and WPPZ. Her radio broadcasting expertise has earned her numerous honors and awards throughout her career. She has been honored as Assistant Program Director and Music Director of the Year from Billboard Magazine. Her Radio show has also been nominated for Urban Radio Personality/Show of the year and Karen has been inducted in the Broadcaster’s Hall of Fame in Ohio. A graduate of Philadelphia’s Temple University, Karen has represented the March of Dimes, The Sister to Sister Foundation, and American Heart Association as a spokesperson. Karen’s community outreach programs through her ‘Karen Cares’ brand have given hundreds of South Florida women spa makeovers, career and resume workshops, and work/life balance services. In addition to books for children and providing families with their holiday needs in Indianapolis. From her strong community connect, in 2008 she launched an interactive life-balance website for working women www.workingdivas.com™. As a mother balancing family, work and motherhood, Karen crafted Working Divas™ to empower women to put themselves first and enjoy the “bliss” that life has to offer. “Women have to find ways to manage daily demands and still achieve happiness in their lives,” says Karen. As a premiere endorser and voiceover actress, top Brands have solicited Karen to represent them. She has endorsed, Ulta Beauty, OWN-TV, Remy Martin, Red Robin, Comcast, Dove, Marshalls, Lipton, Khol’s, Noxzema, Disney, Danielle’s Weave Salon, Royal Caribbean International, Empress Hair Care and Ideal Baby Store. Celebrated for her engaging personality and her in-depth interviews…Lionel Richie boasted, “Karen has the magic.” Tyler Perry says, “I love being on Karen’s Show, she does the best interviews.” She has welcomed into the studio Ella Mai, Maxwell, El DeBarge, Suze Orman, Tracee Ellis Ross, Jay Z, John Legend, Jamie Foxx, Eddie LeVert and Boris Kodjoe to name a few. Karen has worked in major markets across the country including Miami, Washington, DC, Cleveland and Baltimore. Tune into Karen to experience a fresh approach to television, radio and the web. Karen Vaughn -Working Mom…Working Media! Karen is represented by the Law Offices of Joseph H. Davis and The Russ PR Agency.

Never miss an episode of The Fix with Karen Vaughn weekdays live at 1:15pm or rewind and get the scoop on the latest entertainment update below!

The Ladies of Real Housewives of Potomac Return This Sunday Night

As the ladies of Potomac get ready for their return this Sunday night on Bravo, the storyline will be centered on Ashley who is said to be getting a divorce from her husband Michael yet the two just bought a house together. Dr Wendy Osefo said nope, couldn’t be me! Source:https://www.usmagazine.com/entertainment/news/rhop-stars-react-to-ashley-darby-buying-a-house-with-michael/

Marlon Wayans Thinks Nia Long Marlon Wayans Should Forgive Her Cheating Fiancee

Marlon Wayans was on a podcast where he discussed that cheating is not a deal breaking as long as the person treats you well. He said he would tell that to even his daughters. Here was his advice for Nia Long

Source:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SGolWFkNDN4&t=1488s

Mike Epps on His Top 5 Rappers Dead or Alive

Mike Epps was on the red carpet promoting the movie On The Come Up.

The movie is directed by Sanaa Lathan and is about a 16 year old girl who attempts to enter the battle rap scene. Mike Epps stars as DJ Hype in the movie so it only made sense that he was asked to name his top 5 rappers. When asked which rapper he would trade careers with for a week he also said Snoop.

Source:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aVwjPBxn_0U&t=17s

Kim Kardashian To Pay $1.26 Million to Sec for Crypto Touting

Kim Kardashian has been ordered to pay the SEC (Securities & Exchange Commission) $1.26 million. The payment will settle the allegation that she broke U-S rules when she promoted a crypto token and did not disclose that she was paid $250,000 for it. Technically she did put the hashtag #AD in the caption but the SEC says that was not enough. Kim did not admit or deny the allegations as part of the settlement. She also can not promote any digital assets (crypto) for three years.

Kim joins DJ Khaled and Floyd Mayweather who have also been fined by the SEC.

Source:https://ca.finance.yahoo.com/news/kim-kardashian-pay-1-3-114858096.html