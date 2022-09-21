Sheryl Lee Ralph Gives Jennifer Hudson The Ultimate ‘Dreamgirls’ Tutorial

Emmy-award-winning actress Sheryl Lee Ralph stopped by The Jennifer Hudson show this week to give the ultimate Dreamsgirls crash course.

On Tuesday’s episode of Hudson’s popular daytime talk show, Ralph recalled her experience of working with director and choreographer Michael Bennett in the original Broadway production of Dreamgirls in 1981. Ralph played the role of Deena Jones in the iconic musical that follows the story of a young female singing trio from Chicago, Illinois, on their road to stardom.

Ralph, 65, said she was astonished by Bennet’s gift of storytelling and the amazing talent of her-costars Loretta Devine and Jennifer Holliday.

“These women in the room, they were not singers ― they were sangers, baby,” the actress told viewers. “The building was literally levitating off the concrete; that’s how wonderful they were.”

At one point, during her audition for the show, producers asked the Connecticut native to sing “something from church,” but she opted for “Ave Maria” instead. According to the star, the producers weren’t too thrilled with her performance.

“I think they were thinking something more in the Baptist vein,” Ralph said. “They did not know that I was a little Episcopalian girl. So I sang my little song, and I sat down.” Luckily, Ralph landed the part anyway.

Later on in the show, Hudson asked the talented actress to join her for an impromptu performance of the musical’s title song. The two stars broke out big pink boas, and Ralph gave Hudson a fun Dreamsgirls tutorial. Check out the cute moment below.