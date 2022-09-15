Harlem Globetrotters Returning To TV After 40 Years Away

It’s been a long time since we saw the famous circle with the sounds of ‘Sweet Georgia Brown’ playing in the background but the Harlem Globetrotters are making their return to TV for the first time in more than 40 years. “Harlem Globetrotters: Play it Forward” will be hosted by actor Craig Robinson and will showcase the players and the connections they have to local communities. Each episode will feature different team members interests and inspirations. Harlem Globetrotters President Keith Dawkins said the return to TV is an attempt to expand their reach to a new crop of fans. “Harlem Globetrotters: Play it Forward” debuts October 1st on NBC.
More on this story here: https://www.cnbc.com/2022/09/13/harlem-globetrotters-return-to-tv-for-first-time-in-40-years.html