Broad Ripple Avenue between Guilford and Winthrop closed for construction

Kenny Kixx brings years of experience between Hot 96 3 (WHHH) Boom 102.9 and here on 106.7 WTLC. His time as a nightclub DJ has finely tuned his feel for the music that moves the people. He also shows this connection to his audience via his consistent social media presence on Twitter, Facebook and Instgram.

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

INDIANAPOLIS — Major construction is happening on one of the busiest roads of a popular Indy neighborhood.

Both lanes of Broad Ripple Avenue between Guilford and Winthrop Avenues are closed.

Businesses are still operating.

“We are operating the same and we understand it might be more of an annoyance to come to the store because you can’t just come to the front still but, I hope people still come enjoy what we do offer,” said Goodfellas Pizzeria Shift Lead, Brenan Stun.

The Indianapolis Department of Public Works (DPW) says crews are placing storm drains to reduce flooding and improve pedestrian infrastructure.

All businesses will remain open during construction. They’re accessible through sidewalks.

Read more from WRTV here